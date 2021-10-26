Velda Milke, 82, Stella, passed away October 22, 2021 at Falls City. She was born October 28, 1938 in Beatrice to Charles and Gladys (Bindrum) Robinson. Velda grew up in Beatrice, moved to Falls City for a couple of years attending Falls City High School. She returned to Beatrice and graduated from Beatrice High school in 1956. She married Donald Milke on June 29, 1956 at Beatrice. He passed away May 29, 2007. She continued at the Joseph College of Hair Design receiving her certificate and worked at Northview Care Center for more than 20 years doing hair. She also worked at Southeast Consolidated school as a janitor part time. She loved going to the casinos with her friends. When the Hitch'n Post café was open in Stella, she would eat dinner and visit with friends during the day. Velda was a member of Stella Community Church.