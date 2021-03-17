Verl Mulder

Verl A. Mulder

Verl A. Mulder, 83 years of age, of R. Firth, passed away at his home Saturday, March 13, 2021. He was born on June 4, 1937 on the family farm near Firth to Ralph and Elsie (Givens) Mulder and was a 1955 graduate of Firth High School. Verl served his country in the United States Army from August 18, 1963 until October 31, 1966. He and Marlene Hesser were married on December 3, 1965. Verl farmed in the Firth area with his brother Ray until 1993 when he began working for BAB Construction in Adams until he passed away. He was a member of the Firth Bible Church and the Blue Valley Antique Club. Verl enjoyed raising and working with draft horses, building things out of Steel, and helping others any way he could.

Survivors include sisters-in-law Rowanna (Harlan) Essink of Adams, Karen (Ronald) Essink of Firth, Beth (Bruce) Weber of Lincoln, and Marian Mulder of Firth; and many nieces and nephews. Verl was preceded in death by his parents Ralph and Elsie (Givens) Mulder; wife Marlene (2016); parents-in-law Harold and Johanna Hesser; sister Louise (Brad) Evans; brothers Howard (Kay) Mulder, Bill (Dorothy) Mulder, and Ray Mulder; and two nephews Steve and Dale Mulder.

Celebration of life services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, March 20, 2021 at the Firth Bible Church with Reverend Timothy Schmidt officiating. The service will also be Livestreamed on the church website, link: http://SermonAudio.com/timothyschmidt. Public burial services will be held at 9:30 a.m. Saturday at the Pella Cemetery (Hwy 43 and Pella Road) with military graveside services provided by the United States Army. Visitation will be held from 5-8:00 p.m. at the Firth Community Center with the family greeting friends from 6:00-7:30 p.m. Wearing masks is encouraged and social distancing will be observed. In lieu of flowers, a memorial has been established to the Firth Bible Church and the Blue Valley Antique Club with the funeral home in charge. Sign Verl's online guest book and view his video tribute when completed at www.ghchapel.com. These services have been entrusted to the Griffiths-Hovendick Chapel in Beatrice.