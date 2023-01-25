Verl Nelson

Verl Dallas Nelson, 88 years of age, of Beatrice passed away at the Good Samaritan Center in Beatrice Tuesday morning, January 24, 2023. He was born January 13, 1935 in Ord to Earl and Dorothy (Swanson) Nelson. He grew up in the Ord area and attended rural elementary schools in Valley County. Verl graduated from Ord High School in 1953. Verl and Rosemary McHargue were married on December 22, 1957 at Christ Church Episcopal in Central City. He attended Kearney State College and graduated with a B.A. degree in education in 1959. They lived in Trenton and Verl taught and coached all sports from 1959-1969. While there, he attended the University of Northern Colorado in Greely, CO and earned a M.A. degree in elementary education in 1966. While living in Trenton, he was a member of the Trenton Rotary Club serving as president 1966-1967. He also served as president of the Region IV Association of Elementary School Principals in 1967-1968. In 1969, Verl and his family moved to Minden, where he served as East Elementary School principal until his retirement in 1997. During his time in Minden, Verl served for 3 years on the Jensen Memorial Library Board of Trustees. He also was a cast member for the Minden Christmas Pageant “The Light of the World” from 1971-2004. Following retirement, he served on the ESU #11 Board of Directors from 2000-2008. He was a member of St. Luke's Episcopal Church in Kearney and in recent years as a member of Christ Church Episcopal in Beatrice. Verl enjoyed being outdoors and spent many hours hunting, fishing, and gardening. Hunting and golf outings became a Nelson family tradition with his sons and grandson. His family was most important to him and Verl enjoyed spending time with his grandkids and great grandkids. In 2015, Verl and Rosemary moved to an acreage near Beatrice. In later years, he enjoyed reading, working crossword and jigsaw puzzles, and gardening.