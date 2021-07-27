Verna Ann Saathoff

Verna Ann Saathoff, a resident of Tulsa, OK passed away July 25, 2021 at the age of 80. She was born December 3, 1940 to Martin Lohse and Verna (Rettig) Lohse of Hanover, KS. She was a member of the Our Savior Lutheran Church in Tulsa and worked for over 20 years as a cook for Oklahoma Spud Restaurant. She enjoyed gardening, stamp collecting, birds, butterflies and especially hummingbirds, but most of all she loved taking drives and spending time with her loving husband, Lorin. She will be missed by all that knew and loved her.

She was preceded in death by her parents; brother, Melvin Lohse; nephew, Marvin Lohse; sister-in-laws, Anita Lohse, Elda Saathoff and Donna Lohse. Survivors include her loving husband of 55 years, Lorin H. Saathoff of Tulsa, OK; two brothers, Norman Lohse and wife, Darlene and Myron Lohse, all from Kansas; brothers-in-law, Alvin Saathoff and Marvin Saathoff and wife, Wilma, all of Nebraska; numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and other relatives and friends.

Viewing will be held Tuesday, July 27, 2021 from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. at Floral Haven Funeral Home in Broken Arrow, OK and a funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. Wednesday, July 28, 2021 at Our Savior Lutheran Church in Tulsa, OK. A local funeral will be held at the Laughlin-Hoevet Funeral Home in Wymore on Saturday, July 31, 2021 at 1:00 p.m. with a visitation starting at 11 a.m. Burial will be at the Zion Stateline Lutheran Cemetery near Lanham, KS. Sign Verna's online register book at www.ghchapel.com. These local services have been entrusted to the Laughlin-Hoevet Funeral Home in Wymore.