Verna Goff

Verna Karan Goff, 83, peacefully passed away at home with her daughters at her side, in Pingree, ND, after a long battle with COPD. Verna was born on August 14, 1938 in Iowa to Cyrus Leslie Thompson and Ollie Eunice Stuart Thompson. Verna was the 11th child of 13. Verna worked as a waitress or restaurant manager most of her life. She married Don Probasco in 1956 and together they were blessed with 2 daughters. Verna later married James Goff in 1973 in Fort Dodge, IA. Together they made many places home including Iowa, North Dakota, Utah, Colorado, California, and finally Nebraska. Verna loved the trips Jim and her experienced; Hawaii parasailing, Spain Bull fights, Switzerland's winding roads. In 2016, she decided it was time to move in with her daughter, Donna in ND; where she quickly found her chance to cook and help out with a busy life style, that got even busier with great-grandchildren. Many afternoons you could find Ann Geske and Verna playing three handed pinochle.