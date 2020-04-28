Verna Larsen

Verna Maxine Larsen passed away at Homestead House in Beatrice on April 24th at the age of 93 years, 11 months, and 7 days. Verna was born on May 17, 1926 in Beatrice to R.E. (Ernest) & Zelma (Shafer) Dell. Verna grew up on a farm near Rockford and graduated from Riverview High School in Holmesville in 1943. She then attended Peru State Teachers College and received her teaching certificate in 1944. Verna taught "beginners" through 8th grade at country schools in Gage and Johnson Counties for 3 years. On May 10, 1947, Verna married Wayne K. Larsen at the Church of the Brethren near Holmesville. Verna then dedicated every day of her life to being a devoted farmer's wife, and later a loving and nurturing mother, raising 4 children. Wayne & Verna farmed south of Beatrice in the Holmesville area in the 1940's & 50's. In 1961, they bought a farm 15 southeast of Beatrice, where they lived for the next 30 years. During this time, Verna was an active member of the "Merry Mothers" neighborhood women's club and enjoyed attending her children's sporting events and school activities. Verna sewed school clothes for her daughters and baked thousands of cookies, often fresh out of the oven as her kids arrived home from school. She also enjoyed playing cards with neighbors & family, hosting holiday gatherings, caring for her summer flower gardens, knitting, and cross-stitch. She was especially known by her family for her homemade noodles and pumpkin pie. In retirement, Verna became very active in her church serving as a deaconess and Circle 2 leader at First Christian Church in Beatrice. She and Wayne also enjoyed square dancing in their retirement years, and a travel highlight of their retirement was a trip to Israel and Egypt.