Verna Light

Verna Tegtmeier Light, 101, of Beatrice passed away on Thursday, August 5, 2021 at the PEO Home of Beatrice. She was born on April 24, 1920 at Burchard. She graduated from Lewiston High School in 1937 and the University of Nebraska with a Bachelor of Science degree in Home Economics in 1946. She taught rural schools for 4 years, was the plant manager at Prewitt Foods in Ralston for 25 years and worked at Grandmother's Restaurant in Omaha for six years. She retired and moved to Beatrice in 1981. She was married to Raymond Light on January 7, 1950 at the Methodist Church of Carleton. She is a member of Salem United Church of Christ of Steinauer, was a lifetime member of the American Home Economic Association and the Omaha Economists in Business. She was also a former member and had served on various committees at the Dundee Presbyterian Church of Omaha and had attended the First Presbyterian Church and Christ Community Church, both of Beatrice.