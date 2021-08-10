Verna Light

Verna Tegtmeier Light
Verna Tegtmeier Light, 101, of Beatrice passed away on Thursday, August 5, 2021 at the PEO Home of Beatrice. She was born on April 24, 1920 at Burchard. She graduated from Lewiston High School in 1937 and the University of Nebraska with a Bachelor of Science degree in Home Economics in 1946. She taught rural schools for 4 years, was the plant manager at Prewitt Foods in Ralston for 25 years and worked at Grandmother's Restaurant in Omaha for six years. She retired and moved to Beatrice in 1981. She was married to Raymond Light on January 7, 1950 at the Methodist Church of Carleton. She is a member of Salem United Church of Christ of Steinauer, was a lifetime member of the American Home Economic Association and the Omaha Economists in Business. She was also a former member and had served on various committees at the Dundee Presbyterian Church of Omaha and had attended the First Presbyterian Church and Christ Community Church, both of Beatrice.
Survivors include her nieces and nephews Clarice Tegtmeier of Lewiston, Julie Tegtmeier, Ronald (Lois) Tegtmeier and Russell Tegtmeie,r all of Burchard, Richard (Jeannine) Tegtmeier and Robert (Linda) Tegtmeier, both of Denver, CO, Terry (Mark) Wallerstedt of Oakland, Rodney (Judy) Tegtmeier of Davenport, Tracy Tegtmeier of Plattsmouth and Treva (Vahe Maybalian) Tegtmeier of Los Angeles, CA; numerous great-nieces and nephews and other relatives. She was preceded in death by her parents, Carl and Erma Sommerhalder Tegtmeier; her husband, Raymond who died July 5, 1990; step-son, Kenneth Light; two brothers, Oscar Tegtmeier and Clarence Tegtmeier; step-daughter, Sue Biggs; three sisters-in-law, Doris, Wanda and Ila Mae Tegtmeier; nephew, Roger Tegtmeier and great-nephew, Todd Tegtmeier.
Funeral services will be held at 3:00 p.m. on Friday, August 13, 2021 at Salem United Church of Christ of Steinauer with Pastor Eric Biehl officiating. You may view the service online by going to the funeral homes Facebook page and clicking on the live video 10 minutes prior to the service. Burial will be at the Salem United Church of Christ Cemetery of Steinauer. Visitation will be held at the Fox Funeral Home of Beatrice on Thursday, August 12, 2021 from 9:00 a.m. until 8:00 p.m. and one hour prior to service at church on Friday. The family will meet and greet friends and relatives on Thursday from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. at the funeral home. Memorials are suggested to the family's choice. www.foxfuneralhome.net. Arrangements entrusted to Fox Funeral Home & Cremation Services of Beatrice.