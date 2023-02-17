Verna L. (Stake) Morehead, 91 years of age, of Plano, TX, formerly of Burchard passed away on February 14, 2023 at her home in Plano. She was born on June 4th, 1931 in Pawnee County to Harold and Delpha (Anderson) Stake. Verna graduated from Burchard High School and Nebraska Wesleyan University. She married William “Bill” Morehead on February 12th, 1951, in Burchard. After graduating college, Verna was a schoolteacher before taking time off to raise her children while moving all over the country following her husband’s career. Once becoming an empty nester, she pursued her nursing degree from Laramie County Community College in Cheyenne Wyoming and graduated in 1980. In 1983, Verna and her husband moved back to the farm in Nebraska where she grew up. She worked at Beatrice Good Samaritan for over 20 years before retiring at the age of 75. Verna was a member of the Burchard United Methodist Church for many years. She enjoyed sewing, making quilts, and eating ice cream anytime she could.