Verna L. (Stake) Morehead, 91 years of age, of Plano, TX, formerly of Burchard passed away on February 14, 2023 at her home in Plano. She was born on June 4th, 1931 in Pawnee County to Harold and Delpha (Anderson) Stake. Verna graduated from Burchard High School and Nebraska Wesleyan University. She married William “Bill” Morehead on February 12th, 1951, in Burchard. After graduating college, Verna was a schoolteacher before taking time off to raise her children while moving all over the country following her husband’s career. Once becoming an empty nester, she pursued her nursing degree from Laramie County Community College in Cheyenne Wyoming and graduated in 1980. In 1983, Verna and her husband moved back to the farm in Nebraska where she grew up. She worked at Beatrice Good Samaritan for over 20 years before retiring at the age of 75. Verna was a member of the Burchard United Methodist Church for many years. She enjoyed sewing, making quilts, and eating ice cream anytime she could.
Verna is survived by her daughter, Christina Bjorlo of Plano, TX; daughter-in-law, Carrol Morehead; 4 grandchildren, Steven Morehead II and husband Daniel Relix of Plano, TX, Crystal Francisco and husband Guillmermo of Lincoln, Birgitte Olsen and husband Rune of Oslo, Norway, Kristin Bjorlo of Plano, TX; 6 great-grandchildren, Lorenzo, Fay-Ana, Valeria, Elias, Solveig and Didrik; sister-in-law, Jackie Stake of Beatrice; and several nieces and nephews. She was proceeded in death by her parents; husband, William “Bill” Morehead (2018); son, Steve Morehead I (2021); son-in-law, Magne Bjorlo (2018); brother, Marvin Stake (2010); 2 sisters-in-law; and 1 brother-in-law.
Memorial Services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Friday, February 24, 2023 at Harman-Wright Mortuary in Beatrice with Pastor John Henderson officiating. Inurnment will be at 9:00 a.m. Friday, February 24, 2023 in the Burchard Cemetery south of Burchard. There will be no viewing but a register book will be available to sign from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursday, February 23, 2023 at Harman-Wright Mortuary in Beatrice. Memorials are suggested to the family’s choice in care of the mortuary. Condolences may be left online at www.harmanwrightmortuary.com. Harman-Wright Mortuary & Crematory in Beatrice in charge of arrangements.