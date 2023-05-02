Verneal Joan (Fasse) Dodge, 91 years of age, of Beatrice passed away Sunday, April 30, 2023 at Beatrice Health and Rehabilitation in Beatrice. She was born on July 9, 1931 in Beatrice to Arthur and Emilie (Krause) Fasse. Verneal was baptized on August 7, 1931 and confirmed on May 27, 1945 at Hope Evangelical Reformed Church near Harbine. Her confirmation verse was Psalm 37:5. Verneal attended District 64 rural Jefferson County School and graduated from Diller High School in 1949 where she was elected Homecoming Queen. She attended Fairbury Junior College graduating with an associate's degree in education in 1951. During this time, Verneal taught at Shickley Public School in 1st and 2nd grade and elementary music. Here she met the other first time teachers that boarded together at Sadie Puphery's home. Through the years this group have continued to meet. Verneal met and married Levi Dodge on June 22, 1952. They moved to Beatrice in 1953. Four sons were born to them. She was a devoted wife and mother serving as Den mother through Cub Scouts. When Levi had his business she kept books and helped him. Then, as the boys grew older, she began taking summer classes at UNL and evening classes when offered graduating in 1970 with a bachelor's degree in education and endorsed in special education. Verneal worked 15 years at Martin Luther Home and some summers at BSDC before teaching at ESU #5 in 1978 and retiring in 1992. After that, she did some substitute work in Beatrice Public Schools and ESU #5. Verneal enjoyed her granddaughters, Alex and Sara. They were blessed to have a caring, thoughtful and loving grandmother.