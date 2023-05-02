Verneal (Fasse) Dodge, 91
Verneal Joan (Fasse) Dodge, 91 years of age, of Beatrice passed away Sunday, April 30, 2023 at Beatrice Health and Rehabilitation in Beatrice. She was born on July 9, 1931 in Beatrice to Arthur and Emilie (Krause) Fasse. Verneal was baptized on August 7, 1931 and confirmed on May 27, 1945 at Hope Evangelical Reformed Church near Harbine. Her confirmation verse was Psalm 37:5. Verneal attended District 64 rural Jefferson County School and graduated from Diller High School in 1949 where she was elected Homecoming Queen. She attended Fairbury Junior College graduating with an associate's degree in education in 1951. During this time, Verneal taught at Shickley Public School in 1st and 2nd grade and elementary music. Here she met the other first time teachers that boarded together at Sadie Puphery's home. Through the years this group have continued to meet. Verneal met and married Levi Dodge on June 22, 1952. They moved to Beatrice in 1953. Four sons were born to them. She was a devoted wife and mother serving as Den mother through Cub Scouts. When Levi had his business she kept books and helped him. Then, as the boys grew older, she began taking summer classes at UNL and evening classes when offered graduating in 1970 with a bachelor's degree in education and endorsed in special education. Verneal worked 15 years at Martin Luther Home and some summers at BSDC before teaching at ESU #5 in 1978 and retiring in 1992. After that, she did some substitute work in Beatrice Public Schools and ESU #5. Verneal enjoyed her granddaughters, Alex and Sara. They were blessed to have a caring, thoughtful and loving grandmother.
Verneal began singing at an early age and had been singing in the church choir. She appeared in several musical productions at the Community Players. Verneal was a 50 year member of Cosgrove Music Club, a member of St. John Lutheran Church where she was part of Ruth Circle, Vesper Chapter #9, Order of the Eastern Star serving as worthy matron several times and as Grand Martha for the Nebraska Grand Chapter of OES in 2005, American Legion Post #27 Auxiliary, VFW Post #1077 Auxiliary, Beatrice Area Retired School Personnel, United Commercial Travelers Council #79, Gideon Auxiliary and Shrine Widows.
Verneal is survived by her sons, Verlyn and wife Karen, Dennis and wife Salomé, both of Beatrice, Dr. Rodney of Lake Oswego, Oregon, Douglas of Lincoln; grandchildren, Alexandra Rose of Lincoln, Sara Dodge of Beatrice; step-granddaughters, Amy Walker of Tulsa, Oklahoma, Angel Neal of Lincoln; step-great granddaughters, Jessie, Erika, Zoey; step-grandson, Jesse Clarke of Colorado; sister-in-law, Jeanene Dodge of Omaha; and nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Levi on July 26, 2015; sister, Lucille Schmidt in 2021; and brother-in-law, Lawrence Schmidt.
Memorial Services will be held at 10:30 AM Friday, May 5, 2023 at St. John Lutheran Church in Beatrice with Rev. Dr. Renae Koehler officiating. Inurnment will follow in the Evergreen Home Cemetery in Beatrice. There will be a family prayer service at 10:15 AM Friday in the church chapel. There will be no viewing but a register book will be available on Thursday, May 4, 2023 at Harman-Wright Mortuary in Beatrice from 1 to 8 PM with family greeting friends from 6:30 to 8 PM. Memorials are suggested to the family's choice in care of the mortuary. Condolences may be left online at www.harmanwrightmortuary.com. Harman-Wright Mortuary & Crematory in Beatrice in charge of arrangements.