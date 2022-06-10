Vernon Boosinger

Vernon F. Boosinger

Vernon F. Boosinger, 97 years of age, of Beatrice passed away Wednesday, June 8, 2022. He was born on July 31, 1924 in Burlington, KS to Vernon and Geneva (Hart) Boosinger. Vernon served his country in the United States Army during WWII where he was wounded in combat and received the Purple Heart. He married Rosalee Carel on July 23, 1947. Vernon lived for music, playing his entire life and was part of a music union. He retired from Store Kraft after many years. Vernon enjoyed camping, boating, tinkering with things and especially time with his family and grandchildren.

Vernon is survived by his children, Vernon “Butch” and wife Evelyn of Crete, Elaine Buhr, Jim and wife Deb, both of Beatrice, Mike and wife Janese of Wymore; 18 grandchildren; 36 great-grandchildren; 25 great-great-grandchildren; brother-in-law, Bud Carel and wife Donita of Vancouver, WA; sister-in-law, Beverly Makepeace of Independence, IA; and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Rosalee on January 6, 2009; daughter, Rosemary Summerlin; son-in-law, Mike Buhr; granddaughters, Michelle Boosinger, Jenifer Parde; great-granddaughter, Shayla Layman; sisters-in-law, Bertha Norton and husband Harold, Donna Corey and husband Robert, Marilyn Barker and husband Bob; and brother-in-law, Leonard Makepeace.

Funeral Services will be held at 10:30 a.m. Monday, June 13, 2022 at Harman-Wright Mortuary in Beatrice with Pastor David Bigley officiating. Interment with military rites by the Nebraska Army National Guard Honor Guard and Bitting-Norman Post #27 of the American Legion will follow in the Evergreen Home Cemetery in Beatrice. Visitation will be held on Sunday, June 12, 2022 at Harman-Wright Mortuary in Beatrice from noon to 8 p.m. with family greeting friends from 6 to 7 p.m. Memorials are suggested to the Bitting-Norman Post #27 of the American Legion in care of the mortuary. Condolences may be left online at www.harmanwrightmortuary.com. Harman-Wright Mortuary & Crematory in Beatrice in charge of arrangements.