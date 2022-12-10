Vernon Crumb

Vernon “Dale” Crumb

Vernon “Dale” Crumb, age 80 of Wymore passed away on December 8, 2022 at the Beatrice Community Hospital and Health Center. He was born on October 22, 1942 in Wymore to Vernie and Marie (Neuman) Crumb. He was a 1960 graduate of Liberty High School and served in the National Guard. On October 22, 1965, he was united in marriage to Vera Reedy. Dale worked for Behrens Construction and Constructors of Lincoln. He was a simple man who enjoyed fishing, gardening, feeding and watching the birds and squirrels, woodworking, and tinkering on anything he could. He was often found with a cigarette in one hand and a Pepsi in the other.

Survivors include his wife, Vera; children, Debbie Howe of Beatrice and Jeffrey Crumb on Wymore; granddaughter, LeeAnn Taylor and husband Alan; great-grandchildren, Brooklynn, Cleighton, and Maggie Lou; several nieces, nephews, cousins and a host of extended family and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Norman Crumb; half brothers, Oscar and Art; half-sisters, Clara, Mildred, Betty, and Audrey.

A graveside service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, December 15, 2022 at the Blue Springs Cemetery with Clayton Lundstedt officiating. The body will lie in state at the Laughlin-Hoevet Funeral Home in Wymore on Wednesday from 10:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. with the family greeting relatives and friends from 6:00 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. A memorial has been established to the family's choice with the funeral home in charge. Sign Dale's online register book at www.ghchapel.com. These services have been entrusted to the Laughlin-Hoevet Funeral Home in Wymore.