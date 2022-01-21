Vernon Fast

Vernon Ray Fast, 67, of Beatrice died Tuesday, January 18, 2022 at the Beatrice Community Hospital. He was born on March 16, 1954 at Beatrice and graduated from Beatrice High School. He enjoyed farming and woodworking. He was a member of First Mennonite Church of rural Beatrice and was active in the church.

Survivors include three sons, Jeremy Fast of Filley, Kyle Fast of Beatrice, and Nolan (Mary) Fast of Lincoln; five grandchildren, Remington, Mason, Maverick, Morgan and Addie; sisters, Joan (Darrel) Smith of Atkinson and Viola Juhnke of Buhler, KS; brother, Robert (Beverly) Fast of Moundridge, KS; several nieces and nephews and extended family. He was preceded in death by his parents, John and Esther (Voth) Fast.

Memorial services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, January 22, 2022 at First Mennonite Church of rural Beatrice with Pastor Roger Neufeld Smith officiating. Mask are recommended at the service. A family prayer service will be held at 10:45 a.m. on Saturday at the church. Private inurnment of the cremains will be at the First Mennonite Cemetery of rural Beatrice. Cremation has taken place and there will be no viewing. In lieu of flowers, a memorial has been established to the Mennonite Central Committee. www.foxfuneralhome.net Fox Funeral Home and Cremations Services of Beatrice is in charge of the arrangements.