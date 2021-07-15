Vernon Lawson

Vernon L. Lawson
Vernon L. Lawson, 93, of Lincoln passed away July 12, 2021. Born October 23, 1927, in Odell to Ray and Ethel (Novotny) Lawson. Vernon served in the U.S. Army from 1946 to 1948. He married Bonnie Shottenkirk on October 26, 1956. Vernon retired from Minnegasco Company after 39 years with the construction gang and service department.
Family members include his son Charles Oden; granddaughter Denise Peck; grandson Shane Oden; and sister Judy Nickels. Preceded in death by his parents, wife Bonnie, brothers Raymond, Lloyd, Don and Bill Lawson, sister Loretta Ames.
Life Celebration Gathering will be 2:00 p.m. Friday, Roper and Sons South Lincoln Chapel Reception Room, 3950 Hohensee Drive. Memorials to the family for future designation. No Visitation. Condolences online at Roperandsons.com