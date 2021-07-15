Vernon Lawson

Vernon L. Lawson, 93, of Lincoln passed away July 12, 2021. Born October 23, 1927, in Odell to Ray and Ethel (Novotny) Lawson. Vernon served in the U.S. Army from 1946 to 1948. He married Bonnie Shottenkirk on October 26, 1956. Vernon retired from Minnegasco Company after 39 years with the construction gang and service department.