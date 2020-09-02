 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Vicki Diane Meints
View Comments

Vicki Diane Meints

{{featured_button_text}}

Vicki Diane Meints

Vicki Diane Meints, 68, of Beatrice, passed away on August 29, 2020 surrounded by family. She enjoyed spending time with her kids, grandchildren, crocheting, and watching TV especially the Hallmark channel.

Survivors include daughter Chasity Meyers of Beatrice; sons Daniel Urban and Matt Meints, both of Beatrice; grandchildren Trinity Meyers, Zoe Meyers, Michael Urban, Daniel Urban and Jessica Urban; brother Michael Rademacher. Preceded in death by son Trinity Meints, parents Henry and Luella Rademacher.

Private family service will be held later. Condolences can be emailed to www.bmlfh.com Butherus, Maser & Love Funeral Home will be handling the arrangements.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News