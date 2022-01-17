Vicki Lea Brandt, 75, Lincoln passed away January 14, 2022. Born November 16, 1946, in Superior, NE to Victor and Leona (Schlamann) Andersen.

Vicki was retired from Farm Credit Services as a Crop Insurance Financial Specialist.

Vicki was a member of the Southwood Lutheran Church. She enjoyed swimming, photography, gardening, painting, quilting, and spending time with her family.

Family members include her daughters Wendy (Mike) Booth and Terri (Jason) Bartels; grandchildren Brandon (Riley) Booth, Justin Booth (fiancé Paige Essington), Roxton Booth, Thomas Tucker, Torie Tucker, and Taylon Bartels; great-grandchildren Asher, Quinn, and Tripp Booth; sister Erlene (Stan) Davis; brother Russell (Judy) Andersen; sisters-in-law Kelle Brandt and Valora Brandt. Preceded in death by her parents, husband Tom, brother Merlyn and son-in-law Elden Tucker.

Funeral Service: 10:00 a.m. Saturday (1-22-22) Southwood Lutheran Church, 4301 Wilderness Hills Blvd. Interment will be 1:30 pm at Evergreen Home Cemetery, Beatrice, NE. Masks are required.

Visitation from 4-7 pm Friday with family present from 5-7 pm at Roper and Sons South Lincoln Chapel.

Memorials to the family for future designation.

Condolences online at Roperandsons.com