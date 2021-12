Vicky Jean Moon, 59 of Beatrice passed away on Monday December 6, 2021 at Bryan West Hospital in Lincoln. Vicky was born on February 25, 1962 in Beatrice.

A Celebration of Life will be held on Tuesday December 14th, 10:30 a.m. at the Harman-Wright Mortuary Chapel in Beatrice. Memorials are suggested to the family's choice in care of the mortuary. Condolences may be left online at www.harmanwrightmortuary.com. Harman-Wright Mortuary in Beatrice in charge of arrangements.