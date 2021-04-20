Vicky Little

Vicky (Wilkinson) Little

Vicky Lyne (Wilkinson) Little, 70, of Crab Orchard, died on April 17, 2021. She was born Nov. 27, 1950, the eldest daughter of Howard and Helen (Clutter) Wilkinson. Vicky graduated from Lewiston Consolidated Schools in 1969 and taught for 38 years at Lewiston as a kindergarten and first grade teacher.

She is survived by her sons, Dylan and Amy Little of Crab Orchard and their sons, Colt and Garrett and Clint and Miranda Little of Louisville and their children, Easton, Aiden and Raleigh, sisters, Julie and Wayne Reiman of Lewiston, MT and Kathy Wilkinson and Bill Harrington of Billings, MT, brothers Jay Wilkinson and wife Brenda of Walton and Casey Wilkinson of Africa, aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews. Vicky was preceded in death by her husband Junior, (Nov. 20, 2018), her parents, and sister-in-law, Marilyn Wilkinson.

Funeral services: 10:00 a.m. Thursday, April 22, 2021 at the Wherry Mortuary in Tecumseh. Visitation: 9 a.m.-8 p.m. with family greeting friends from 6-8 p.m. Wednesday, April 21, 2021 at the Wherry Mortuary in Tecumseh. Memorials may go to the family's choice. Interment will be in the Vesta Cemetery, rural Tecumseh. www.wherrymortuary.com