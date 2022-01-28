Victor Bade

Victor Ralph Bade
Victor Ralph Bade, 79, of Beatrice, passed away peacefully Wednesday evening, January 26, 2022 at his home surrounded by his family. Victor was born February 28, 1942 in Nebraska City to Ralph and Neva (Wiebusch) Bade. He was baptized on May 12, 1942 at Bethel Evangelical Parsonage in Nebraska City and was confirmed at American Lutheran Church in Filley on May 23, 1965. He graduated from Peru State College in 1963 with a Bachelor's degree in Education. In 1970, he earned a Master of Education Degree from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln. He was an active member of St. John Lutheran Church in Beatrice where he previously served on numerous committees, ushered, and coached the men's softball team. He married the love of his life, Alvera Wallman on June 6, 1965 at Zion Lutheran Church of rural Pickrell. Their family was made complete by the birth of three children: Lisa, Lori, and Paul. Vic and Alvera's love for teaching ignited each of their children to pursue careers in education. Mr. Bade started his 43-year teaching career at Filley High School where he taught business and PE followed by one year at Tecumseh High School. Beatrice Public Schools was his school home for the next 39 years where he taught elementary physical education. He spent the majority of those years at Cedar and Lincoln Elementary. He was a lifelong member of the BEA, NEA and NSEA. When not teaching, you could find Vic on the farm. He farmed for 30 years near Filley and sold seed for 22 years. Vic and Alvera together enjoyed spending time and attending the events of their children and grandchildren. Birthdays, holidays, and celebrations were an important part of their lives with family and friends. He was a fan of the Chicago Bears, Boston Celtics, and Kansas City Royals. He was a loyal Husker sports fan. His hobbies included hunting, fishing, and golfing.
Victor is survived by his wife, Alvera (Wallman) Bade; daughter, Lisa Bade and her children: Dalton and Drake Donahoe; daughter, Lori (Bade) and husband, Kelly Murphy with their children: Miranda and Gavin Graves, Jordan and Skylar Murphy and grandson, Brantley Baker; son, Paul Bade and his children: Tristan, Teagan and Taryn Bade; sisters, Cheryl Mills and Joe Martin, Donna and Mike Lankton, and Marilyn and Steve Muir; sister-in-law, Mary Bade and many nieces ,nephews and extended family. He was preceded in death by his parents, Ralph and Neva Bade; parents-in-law, Emil and Margaret Wallman; brother, Duane Bade; brother-in-law, Robert Mills.
Funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday, February 1, 2022 at St. John Lutheran Church of Beatrice with Rev. Dr. Renae Koehler and Pastor Arden Dorn officiating. If you would like to watch Vic's funeral service, please go to St. John Lutheran Church's website, and click on the link provided. A family prayer service will be held at 10:15 a.m. on Tuesday at the church. Burial will be at the Zion Lutheran Cemetery of rural Pickrell at 1:30 p.m. on Tuesday. Visitation will be at the Fox Funeral Home on Sunday from 3:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. and on Monday from 9:00 a.m. until 8:00 p.m. Family will meet and greet relatives and friends on Monday from 6:00 p.m. until 7:30 p.m. at the funeral home. For the health and safety of others, the family request the wearing of masks. Memorials are suggested to the family for future designation with Steve and Rose Gronewold in charge. www.foxfuneralhome.net Fox Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Beatrice is in charge of the arrangements.