Victor Bade

Victor Ralph Bade, 79, of Beatrice, passed away peacefully Wednesday evening, January 26, 2022 at his home surrounded by his family. Victor was born February 28, 1942 in Nebraska City to Ralph and Neva (Wiebusch) Bade. He was baptized on May 12, 1942 at Bethel Evangelical Parsonage in Nebraska City and was confirmed at American Lutheran Church in Filley on May 23, 1965. He graduated from Peru State College in 1963 with a Bachelor's degree in Education. In 1970, he earned a Master of Education Degree from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln. He was an active member of St. John Lutheran Church in Beatrice where he previously served on numerous committees, ushered, and coached the men's softball team. He married the love of his life, Alvera Wallman on June 6, 1965 at Zion Lutheran Church of rural Pickrell. Their family was made complete by the birth of three children: Lisa, Lori, and Paul. Vic and Alvera's love for teaching ignited each of their children to pursue careers in education. Mr. Bade started his 43-year teaching career at Filley High School where he taught business and PE followed by one year at Tecumseh High School. Beatrice Public Schools was his school home for the next 39 years where he taught elementary physical education. He spent the majority of those years at Cedar and Lincoln Elementary. He was a lifelong member of the BEA, NEA and NSEA. When not teaching, you could find Vic on the farm. He farmed for 30 years near Filley and sold seed for 22 years. Vic and Alvera together enjoyed spending time and attending the events of their children and grandchildren. Birthdays, holidays, and celebrations were an important part of their lives with family and friends. He was a fan of the Chicago Bears, Boston Celtics, and Kansas City Royals. He was a loyal Husker sports fan. His hobbies included hunting, fishing, and golfing.