Victor L. Woltemath

Victor L. Woltemath, 82 years of age, of Elk Creek passed away at Bryan West Medical Center in Lincoln Sunday night, February 14, 2021. He was born on April 29, 1938 at Tecumseh to Gottlieb and Ella (Bartels) Woltemath. He was baptized at St. Peter's Lutheran Church and later confirmed at St. John Lutheran Church. Vic attended District 27 school in Johnson County and District 30 in Pawnee County before graduating from Tecumseh High School in 1956. Vic and Juanita Sommerhalder were married on October 23, 1960 at Salem UCC Church. Vic was a member of the Salem UCC Church and enjoyed hunting, fishing, and watching Big Joe and Mollie B. Polka television shows. He also enjoyed visiting with the hunters that would come from various states as well as the locals.

Survivors include his wife of 60 years Juanita; daughters Linda Hovendick and husband Rich of Beatrice, Kathy Harlow and husband Dave from R. Dawson, and Becky Sherman and husband Dave of R. Tecumseh; 6 grandchildren, Britney and Ashton Hovendick, Matt (Ashley) Sherman, Vince (Sarah) Sherman, Adam Harlow, and Lindsay (Ryan) Jaeckel; 4 great-grandchildren Dallas and Cadence Sherman, Ella and Easton Sherman; and sisters-in-law Joann (Harvey) Leners of Omaha and Audre Dorn of Tecumseh. Vic was preceded in death by his parents; daughter Robin (2007); and brother Vernon.

Funeral services will be held at 2:00 p.m. Friday, February 19, 2021 at the Salem UCC Church, R. Steinauer with Reverend Eric Biehl and Reverend Ken Tubbesing officiating. The service will also be Livestreamed on the funeral home Facebook page. Social distancing and masks are encouraged. Interment in the church cemetery. The body will lie in state 2-8:00 p.m. Thursday at the Wherry Mortuary in Tecumseh with the family greeting friends from 5-7:00 p.m., and at the church one hour preceding the service on Friday. Family prayer service 1:45 p.m. Friday at the church. In lieu of flowers, a memorial has been established to the family's choice for future designation with the funeral home in charge. Sign Vic's online guest book and view his video tribute when completed at www.ghchapel.com. These services have been entrusted to the Griffiths-Hovendick Chapel in Beatrice.