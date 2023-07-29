Violet retired in 1980 after twenty years with Orthopedic & Surgical Supplies. She was a member of the United Lutheran Church in Lincoln. She was a pass member of the Eastern Star and Charter member of League of Women's Voters in Grand Island, NE, pass member of Unicameral Ladies Association, Beatrice Quilters in Beatrice, NE, and former Boy Scouts Den Mother. Violet and her husband Glenn Sorensen lived in Beatrice, NE where he taught at Southeast Community College (1981-1992) and designed a state-of-the-art- Agriculture Center and served as interim department chair for one year. Violet and Glenn were former members at St. John Lutheran Church in Beatrice, NE.