Virgil Lloyd Garton, 79 years of age, of Diller passed away peacefully at his home on Wednesday, July 7, 2021. He was born on July 26, 1941 near Diller to Daniel and Jennie (Lottman) Garton. Virgil was united in marriage to Judith Ann Lohman on July 16, 1961

Virgil is survived by his children, Amy Breeden of Beatrice, Rick Garton and wife Annette of Diller, Naomi Harlan and husband Jeff of Beatrice; 9 grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren; sisters, Virginia Beckmann and husband Jerry of Lincoln, Maxine Davidson and husband Kurt of Syracuse; sisters-in-law, Vickie Garton, Cathy Akin, Jan Woodrum; and many nieces, nephews and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Judy on March 27, 2021; parents-in-law, Elmer and Pauline “Dolly” (Detter) Lohman; brother, Darwin Garton; sister-in-law, Marilyn Jones; and brother-in-law, Jim Akin.

Memorial Services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Monday, July 12, 2021 at St. Paul Lutheran Church in Diller with Pastor Mark Liscom officiating. Inurnment will be at a later date in the Prairie Home Cemetery near Diller. There will be no viewing but a register book will be available to sign from noon to 8 p.m. with family greeting friends from 4 to 6 p.m. Sunday, July 11, 2021 at Harman-Wright Mortuary in Beatrice. Memorials are suggested to the family's choice in care of the mortuary. A full obituary may be viewed online at www.harmanwrightmortuary.com. Harman-Wright Mortuary & Crematory in Beatrice in charge of arrangements.