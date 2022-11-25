Virginia Anglemeyer

Virginia M. Anglemeyer

Virginia M. Anglemeyer, 80 years of age, of Beatrice passed away at the Beatrice Community Hospital Wednesday morning, November 21, 2022. She was born on November 1, 1942 in York to Uhl and Zelma (Scamehorn) Gaast. Virginia and Henry Anglemeyer were married on January 29, 1973 in Nebraska City. She was a member of the Salvation Army Church in Beatrice.

Survivors include her guardian Janeen Young of Beatrice; and financial administrator and friend Rose-Ann Parde of Beatrice. She was preceded in death by her parents; twin infant brothers; and sister Jean Wood.

Graveside service will be held at 3:00 p.m. Friday, December 2, 2022 at the Evergreen Home Cemetery. There will be no viewing or visitation as cremation has taken place. A memorial has been established to the Salvation Army Church in Beatrice with the funeral home in charge. Sign Virginia's online guest book at www.ghchapel.com. These services have been entrusted to the Griffiths-Hovendick Chapel in Beatrice.