Virginia Carol Martin passed away January 3, 2021 in Lincoln at the age of 88 years. She was born to Elmer and Fern (Lunberry) Martin on October 6, 1932 in Harlan County. She graduated from Oxford High School in 1950 at the age of 17 in Oxford. She was united in marriage to Wendell Martin on June 4, 1950 in Beaver City. To this union four children were born, Wanita, Kenneth, Vicky and Larry. Virginia and Wendell moved around every two to three months due to Wendell's employment as a drag line operator, eventually making their home in Farnam where they raised their family. She was a homemaker, cooked for the Farnam school, took classes to be nurses assistant and worked in a nursing home for a year or so. In her spare time, Virginia enjoyed quilting, crocheting and sewing. Her husband Wendell passed away January 25, 1984 in Kearney. After his passing, Virginia moved to Beatrice to be closer to family.