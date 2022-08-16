Virginia Meints

Virginia (Reiman) Meints, 91, of Tecumseh, left this earth for her heavenly home on August 13, 1022. "Jinx", as she was fondly known, was born to William and Antonia (Kalina) Reiman in Virginia on May 29, 1931. She grew up in Virginia and Vesta, eventually settling in Tecumseh. On June 11, 1947, Virginia married Marvin Meints, and kept busy running grocery stores in Vesta and Tecumseh. She also worked for the Campbell's Soup Company in Tecumseh for 31 years and waitressed at the Hilltop Cafe.