Virginia Meints

Virginia (Reiman) Meints
Virginia (Reiman) Meints, 91, of Tecumseh, left this earth for her heavenly home on August 13, 1022. "Jinx", as she was fondly known, was born to William and Antonia (Kalina) Reiman in Virginia on May 29, 1931. She grew up in Virginia and Vesta, eventually settling in Tecumseh. On June 11, 1947, Virginia married Marvin Meints, and kept busy running grocery stores in Vesta and Tecumseh. She also worked for the Campbell's Soup Company in Tecumseh for 31 years and waitressed at the Hilltop Cafe.
She was preceded in death by her husband, sisters Dorothy Reiman and Wilma Wagner and brothers-in-law, Jim Lairmore, Noel Mark, Don Wagner and Harold Chaffee. She is survived by her children: Brad (Linda) Meints of Cameron, MO, Lance (Mary) Meints of Tecumseh, Rhett (Carla) Meints of Tecumseh, Marla Simecek (Dan) Winston, MO, Kim (Ida) Meints of Old Forge, PA, Tracy Wolken (Mike) of Tecumseh and Kellee Kean (Jon) of Salem, sister Fran Chaffee, and many grandchildren, great-grandchildren, great-great-grandchildren, a great-great-great grandchild and several nieces and nephews.
Memorial services: 11:00 a.m. Friday, August 19, 2022 at the Wherry Mortuary in Tecumseh. Visitation: 9-8, with family 6-8 p.m., Aug. 18, 2022. Wherry Mortuary, Tecumseh. www.wherrymortuary.com.