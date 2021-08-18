W. Larry Nelson

W. Larry Nelson born July 13, 1939 as Wayne Lawrence Nelson Jr. in Berwyn, Illinois

He died August 13, 2021 at his home in St. George, Utah. He graduated 1957 from Beatrice High School where he was raised and then graduated from the University of Nebraska, Lincoln in 1962 with a B.S. in Mechanical Engineering.

Larry is survived by his loving wife and partner of 16 years, Jennifer, sister Susan Halverson of Lacey, Washington, step-sister Jane Oeltjen of Beatrice, step-son Mark Garets of Sacramento, Calif., step-grandchildren Morgan Evans, Maxwell Garets both of Portland, and the apples of his eye Matilda and Maeve both of Sacramento, Calif. Also, neice Kathleen Kinard (Rob) & grandnieces and grandnephew who we refer to as the quads of Lacey, Wash., and nephew Michael Halverson (Cristin) and grandnephews Dylan, Ethan and Wyatt. He was preceded in death by his parents and many long-time friends and extended family.

Larry served in the air national guard from 1962 to 1968. As a single man employers thought he was easy to move around so he lived in many states but mostly northern California.