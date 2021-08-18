W. Larry Nelson
W. Larry Nelson born July 13, 1939 as Wayne Lawrence Nelson Jr. in Berwyn, Illinois
He died August 13, 2021 at his home in St. George, Utah. He graduated 1957 from Beatrice High School where he was raised and then graduated from the University of Nebraska, Lincoln in 1962 with a B.S. in Mechanical Engineering.
Larry is survived by his loving wife and partner of 16 years, Jennifer, sister Susan Halverson of Lacey, Washington, step-sister Jane Oeltjen of Beatrice, step-son Mark Garets of Sacramento, Calif., step-grandchildren Morgan Evans, Maxwell Garets both of Portland, and the apples of his eye Matilda and Maeve both of Sacramento, Calif. Also, neice Kathleen Kinard (Rob) & grandnieces and grandnephew who we refer to as the quads of Lacey, Wash., and nephew Michael Halverson (Cristin) and grandnephews Dylan, Ethan and Wyatt. He was preceded in death by his parents and many long-time friends and extended family.
Larry served in the air national guard from 1962 to 1968. As a single man employers thought he was easy to move around so he lived in many states but mostly northern California.
Larry was very social and belonged to the Sacramento Tall Club for 30+ years (where he met Jennifer), the 500 club of Sacramento when they were active and the ‘no name ski club' for 40+ yrs. from these 3 groups he made many long-time friends. His passion was flight, designing many planes for fun and helping build a small plane with a friend but never actually building his own which was a dream. He did have a pilot's license and now he is really flying high.
Larry was a gentle giant & called ‘Too Tall Larry' by friends. He will be deeply missed by his wife and those who knew him well. He was also referred to as ‘The Nacho Man' for his typical menu choice.
Graveside funeral will be Wednesday, August 18, at 10:00 a.m. at the Tonaquint Cemetery, Saint George, Utah. In lieu of flowers, please make donations at memorymattersutah.org in his memory. Please go to www.hughesmortuary.com to leave condolences.