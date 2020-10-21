Walter Dean Kruse, 86, of Beatrice stepped into eternal glory on Monday, October 19, 2020 at his home. He was born on May 14, 1934 at rural Burchard. Walter loved life and lived it to its fullest. He grew up on the family farm at Burchard and graduated from Burchard High School in 1951. He married Anita Folkerts on June 19, 1955 at Zion Lutheran Church of rural Pickrell. They were blessed with four children and able to raise them on Anita's family farm east of Beatrice where Walt and Anita still lived and farmed at the time of his death. Walter was always proud of his service in the United States Army from August 1956 to July 1958 and a member of Fisher Post #367 of the Virginia American Legion. He was also a member of St. John Lutheran Church and on an ushering team.