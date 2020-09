Funeral services will be held Saturday, Sept 5th at 10 a.m. at the Finish Line Church of the Nazarene in Beatrice. Family will greet friends Friday, Sept 4th from 5 p.m.-7 p.m. at the church. The funeral on Saturday will be live-streamed on the Facebook page of Dennis Applegarth. A memorial has been established to The Gideons International, with Neil VanBoening in charge.