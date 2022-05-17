Wanda Jahnke

Wanda A. Jahnke

Wanda A. Jahnke, 99 years of age, of DeWitt, passed away peacefully surrounded by her family in Tempe, AZ Wednesday, May 11, 2022. She was born on June 27, 1922 near Hollenburg, KS to Henry and Alvina (Luehring) Schierkolk. She was a 1937 graduate of DeWitt High School and attended the former National Business Institute in Lincoln. Wanda and Howard Jahnke were married on October 2, 1945 in DeWitt. She had been employed at Petersen Manufacturing, Bank of Swanton, Phillips Petroleum CO, and worked for Farmers Union Co-op from 1970 until retiring in 1988. Wanda was a member of the Trinity Lutheran Church in DeWitt since 1937, the VFW and American Legion Auxiliary, Saline County Area Transit Board, and was a Lifetime member of the National Ex-POW of War and Disabled American Veterans Auxiliary organizations. She and Howard enjoyed dancing to polka music almost every weekend in their younger days. She loved playing cards, sewing, quilting, camping, and traveling across the United States. She especially enjoyed spending time with her family and friends.

Survivors include daughter Tami Johnson of Chandler, AZ; 5 grandchildren Todd (Carrie) Jahnke, Chad Jahnke, Christopher Jahnke, Amy (Jon) Schroeder, Carly (Hunter) Oliver; 8 great-grandchildren; sisters-in-law Genial Heist and Pearl Schierkolk; brother-in-law Robert Litten; and other extended family. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband Howard (1997); son Rick Jahnke; brother Leroy Schierkolk; and sister LaVerne Litten.

Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, May 20, 2022 at the Trinity Lutheran Church in DeWitt with Reverend Travis Panning officiating. The service will also be Livestreamed on the church You Tube page. Interment will be in the Lincoln Memorial Park Cemetery. The body will lie in state from 1:00-8:00 p.m. Thursday at the Venrick-Griffiths-Hovendick Chapel in DeWitt with the family greeting friends from 6-7:30 p.m., and in state at the church one hour preceding the service on Friday. A family prayer service will be held at 10:45 a.m. Friday at the church. A memorial has been established to the Faith Hospice in Arizona with the funeral home in charge. Sign Wanda's online guest book at www.ghchapel.com. These services have been entrusted to the Venrick-Griffiths-Hovendick Chapel in DeWitt.