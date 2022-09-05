Warren Paul

Warren A. Paul, 30, of Sterling, died Saturday morning, September 3, 2022 at a Lincoln hospital following a motor vehicle accident in Otoe county. He was born on September 2, 1992 in Lincoln and graduated from Sterling High School in 2011. Warren had been at cook various restaurants in the area.
Cremation has taken place and there will be no services at this time. A memorial has been established to the family’s choice. www.foxfuneralhome.net Arrangements entrusted to Zink-Fox Funeral Home of Sterling.