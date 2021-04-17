Waunita Schopp

Waunita was born February 2, 1922 to Alvin Clark Cox and Louise Caroline Marie (Hillers) Cox in Beatrice, NE. She grew up in Beatrice and graduated from Beatrice High School in 1939. Waunita was united in marriage to John Charles Schopp on August 28, 1940 at St. John's Lutheran Church in Beatrice with Pastor Strang officiating. She was a lifetime member of St John's and a 74 year member of the Schopp-Ewing-Nispel American Legion Auxiliary, Post 243, in Plymouth, NE. While she was able, she taught pre-schoolers in vacation Bible school and served with Busy Martha's during funerals.

Waunita worked in food service a good part of her life in various capacities, including butcherette, cook, and waitress. Her interests included gardening, crocheting, reading, word puzzles, baseball, genealogy, and card games. In her garden she liked birds (especially cardinals), butterflies, flowers (especially peonies and hollyhocks), and always potatoes and tomatoes. In the past, "Neet" belonged to card clubs, danced (a favorite song was "In the Mood" by Glen Miller), and babysat neighborhood children. The last dancing Waunita did was in a wheelchair during her granddaughter Kelley's (May, 2017) and great-granddaughter Mackenzie's (Oct., 2020) out of state weddings. Family gatherings were a favorite of Waunita's so she could visit, hug, and catch up on family news. There was no card game she wouldn't try including "Cards Against Humanity", pinochle, and 'go fish'. Extra 'daughter' Marilyn Hardin was always included in family events and introduced as an 'adopted' daughter. It was not unusual in the past to find Waunita sitting on the floor playing cars, dolls, and games with grandkids and great-grandkids. At age 39, she stopped counting birthdays and remained at '39 and holding' which made for teasing and jokes as other family members became older than she was.