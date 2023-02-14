Wayne C. Anderson

Wayne C. Anderson, 84 years of age, of Beatrice passed away Sunday, February 12, 2023 at Beatrice Community Hospital and Health Center. He was born on June 5, 1938 in Osceola to Carl and Pauline (Francis) Anderson. Wayne served his country in the United States Air Force from January 14, 1957 to January 13, 1969. He worked at Honeywell as a Fire Systems Engineer. Wayne married Thelma Ball in 2017 after a long engagement. He enjoyed collecting and repairing clocks and watches, his cats, building computers and movies.

Wayne is survived by his wife, Thelma Ball; sister, Pat Urbanek and husband Ron of Seward; brothers-in-law, Larry Philippi and wife Marty of Topeka, KS, Jim Philippi and wife Kathy of Des Moines, IA, Terry Philippi and wife Alice of Denton, Dan Philippi and wife Vicki of Beatrice; former spouse, Jeanne and husband Frank of Connecticut; and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents; 1st wife, Elke; and brothers, Larry and Keith.

A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Memorials are suggested to the Myasthenia Gravis Foundation of America in care of the mortuary. Condolences may be left online at www.harmanwrightmortuary.com. Harman-Wright Mortuary & Crematory in Beatrice in charge of arrangements.