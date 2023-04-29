Wayne Edwin Schroeder, 89 years of age, of Beatrice, formerly of Plymouth passed away Wednesday, April 26, 2023 at the Homestead House in Beatrice. He was born on July 13, 1933 in Beatrice to Edwin and Rosa (Zimmermann) Schroeder. Wayne was baptized on July 25, 1933 by Pastor Bauman and confirmed on May 26, 1946 by Pastor Alvin Degner, both at St. Paul's Evangelical Lutheran Church in Plymouth. He attended rural school District 22 (Blakely) and then St. Paul's Lutheran School in Plymouth through 8th grade. Wayne graduated from Plymouth High School in 1950 and attended the University of Nebraska Agricultural College where he was a member of the ROTC. He was a member of the Army National Guard Company C, 134th Infantry. Wayne was married to Elaine Haecker on June 6, 1954 at Peace Lutheran Church near Plymouth by Rev. E.F. Prange. He was an active member of Christ Evangelical Lutheran Church in Beatrice serving many years as a Sunday School teacher, in various positions on the church council and sang in the church choir. In January of 2018, he along with his wife Elaine transferred their membership to St. Paul's Evangelical Lutheran Church in Plymouth where Wayne regularly attended as he was able and received the Lord's Supper for the assurance of the forgiveness of his sins. He farmed all of his life and worked as a livestock buyer for many years. Wayne loved to fish, hunt and spend time with his family and great grandchildren in his later years.