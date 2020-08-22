Wayne Ehlers Kaeding, 99, passed away Aug. 19, 2020, in Lincoln,. He was a long-time Beatrice educator and coach, a southeast Nebraska sports official, and a baseball and basketball stand-out in the 1930s, ‘40s and ‘50s.

As a longtime educator, the safety and well-being of students and staff were always foremost to Wayne. In this spirit, the family will defer memorial and commitment services to a later date, when they hope family and friends will be able to join them. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations to the Beatrice Educational Foundation or St. Paul Lutheran Church, Beatrice. Lincoln Memorial Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. For more information, go to www.lincolnfh.com.