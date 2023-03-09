Wayne L. Houseman, 88
Wayne L. Houseman, 88 years of age, of Beatrice passed away Wednesday, March 8, 2023 at the Homestead House in Beatrice. He was born on August 28, 1934 in Barneston to Peter and Gladys (Cook) Houseman. Wayne attended Beatrice High School. He married Janet Wilson on January 31, 1953 in Beatrice. Wayne owned and operated a Conoco Station at 8th and Court in Beatrice before moving to Iowa and working for I and I News. In 1972, Wayne and Jan moved back to Beatrice and owned and operated Houseman's One Hour Cleaners from 1972 to 1979 and Jan's Cleaners from 1977 to 2003. Wayne drove for Twin Rivers for 10 years and helped at Orange Bowl for 15 years. He was a member of the Sons of the American Legion and a past member of Fraternal Order of Eagles Aerie #531 where he was a Golden Eagle, Trustee and bartender. Wayne enjoyed Husker sports, gambling, going to burger night at the Eagles, gardening, yardwork, fishing and traveling with his grandchildren.
Wayne is survived by his sons, Robert Houseman and wife Deb, John Houseman; daughter, Jan Werner and husband Lyle, all of Beatrice; grandchildren, Stephanie Meyerle and husband Mike, Chad Houseman and friend Megan, Kirk Houseman and wife Kimberly, Nichole White and friend Eric, Joshua Houseman and wife Crystal, Whitney Grabouski and husband Jordan, Tara Jo Balvin and husband Sonny, Ashley Russell and husband Cody, Cody Grabouski; step-grandchildren, Jacob Werner and wife Patience, Joshua Werner; 26 great grandchildren; 1 great great grandchild; brother-in-law, Larry Wilson and wife Edie of Scottsbluff; and several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Janet on November 18, 2019; sister, Twila Jurgens; brother, Keith Houseman and wife Jo; and brother-in-law, Darrell Wilson and wife Katie.
A joint memorial graveside service for Wayne and Janet will be held at 11 AM Tuesday, March 14, 2023 at Pleasantview Cemetery near Pickrell with Chaplain Sharon Schuster officiating. A register book will be available to sign from 9 AM to 5 PM Monday, March 13, 2023 at Harman-Wright Mortuary in Beatrice. Memorials are suggested to the family's choice in care of the mortuary. Condolences may be left online at https://www.harmanwrightmortuary.com/obituary/Wayne-Houseman