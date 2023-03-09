Wayne L. Houseman, 88 years of age, of Beatrice passed away Wednesday, March 8, 2023 at the Homestead House in Beatrice. He was born on August 28, 1934 in Barneston to Peter and Gladys (Cook) Houseman. Wayne attended Beatrice High School. He married Janet Wilson on January 31, 1953 in Beatrice. Wayne owned and operated a Conoco Station at 8th and Court in Beatrice before moving to Iowa and working for I and I News. In 1972, Wayne and Jan moved back to Beatrice and owned and operated Houseman's One Hour Cleaners from 1972 to 1979 and Jan's Cleaners from 1977 to 2003. Wayne drove for Twin Rivers for 10 years and helped at Orange Bowl for 15 years. He was a member of the Sons of the American Legion and a past member of Fraternal Order of Eagles Aerie #531 where he was a Golden Eagle, Trustee and bartender. Wayne enjoyed Husker sports, gambling, going to burger night at the Eagles, gardening, yardwork, fishing and traveling with his grandchildren.