 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Wayne Meyer
View Comments

Wayne Meyer

{{featured_button_text}}

Wayne Charles Meyer

Funeral Services will be held at 2:00 p.m. October 30, 2020 at Harman-Wright Mortuary Chapel in Beatrice with Chaplain Sharon Schuster officiating. Interment will follow in the Grace Lutheran Cemetery Gladstone. The public will be required to wear masks. Memorials are suggested to the family's choice with the mortuary in charge. Condolences may be left online at www.harmanwrightmortuary.com.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News