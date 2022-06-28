Wayne Ossowski

Wayne L. Ossowski
Wayne L. Ossowski, 93 years of age, of Beatrice, formerly of DeWitt passed away Sunday, June 26, 2022 at Beatrice Community Hospital and Health Center. He was born in Beatrice on August 28, 1928 to Henry and Dessie (Erixson) Ossowski. Wayne served his country in the United States Navy from October 5, 1946 to September 13, 1951 where he was on a ship doing dental work. He married Carol Johnson on June 26, 1955. They traveled many places in the Midwest while Wayne was taking aerial photos for Hoskins-Western-Sonderegger, Inc. Wayne then started Black Hat Chimney Sweep where he was a jack of all trades. He was a past member of Calvary Lutheran Church in Lincoln and a current member of First Trinity Lutheran Church west of Beatrice where he was actively involved while at both. Wayne also helped in the computer lab at Southeast Community College in Beatrice and was a board member on the Friends of Homestead. He was an eagle scout and enjoyed the outdoors, camping, swimming and water skiing.
Wayne is survived by his wife, Carol; children, Cheri Koenig of DeWitt, Tom Ossowski of Tallahassee, FL, Paul Ossowski of Montana, Ann Hutchison and husband Tony of Plymouth; 9 grandchildren; 9 great-grandchildren; and brother-in-law, Jim Johnson and wife Deb of DeWitt. He was preceded in death by his parents; brothers, Theo Ossowski, Jack Ossowski and wife Verda; and sister, Phyllis Keeler and husband Wayne.
Memorial Services will be held at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, June 30, 2022 at First Trinity Lutheran Church west of Beatrice with Pastor Timothy Wagner officiating. Inurnment will follow in the church cemetery. A family prayer service will be held at 10:15 a.m. Thursday at the church. There will be no viewing but a register book will be available from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday, June 29, 2022 at Harman-Wright Mortuary in Beatrice. Memorials are suggested to the First Trinity Lutheran Church in care of the mortuary. Condolences may be left online at www.harmanwrightmortuary.com. Harman-Wright Mortuary & Crematory in Beatrice in charge of arrangements.