Wayne Ossowski

Wayne L. Ossowski, 93 years of age, of Beatrice, formerly of DeWitt passed away Sunday, June 26, 2022 at Beatrice Community Hospital and Health Center. He was born in Beatrice on August 28, 1928 to Henry and Dessie (Erixson) Ossowski. Wayne served his country in the United States Navy from October 5, 1946 to September 13, 1951 where he was on a ship doing dental work. He married Carol Johnson on June 26, 1955. They traveled many places in the Midwest while Wayne was taking aerial photos for Hoskins-Western-Sonderegger, Inc. Wayne then started Black Hat Chimney Sweep where he was a jack of all trades. He was a past member of Calvary Lutheran Church in Lincoln and a current member of First Trinity Lutheran Church west of Beatrice where he was actively involved while at both. Wayne also helped in the computer lab at Southeast Community College in Beatrice and was a board member on the Friends of Homestead. He was an eagle scout and enjoyed the outdoors, camping, swimming and water skiing.