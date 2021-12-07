Wayne R. Koch

Wayne R. Koch, 79, of Beatrice, died Thursday night, December 2, 2021 at The Monarch in Lincoln. He was born on July 13, 1942 at Odell and graduated from Odell High School in 1960. Wayne served in the Nebraska National Guard from 1962 until 1967. He married Patricia A. Keck on June 23, 1963 in Wymore. Wayne worked for a local construction company for several years. In 1981, they moved to Montana and he worked for Northern Boarder Pipeline and then finished his career with Trans-Canada Pipeline retiring in 2008. He was a member of Eagles Aerie #531 and American Legion Post #27 of Beatrice. He attended Holy Cross Lutheran Church of Beatrice. Wayne enjoyed wintering in Texas, NASCAR and was a Dale Earnhardt fan. He loved to hunt, fish, golf, and travel.

Survivors include three sons, Bryan Koch of Visalia, Calif., Daryl Koch (Jeanette Vajgrt) of Marshalltown, Iowa, and Robert (Jennifer) Koch of Belgrade, Mont.; three grandchildren, Kyleigh, Ashleigh, and Presleigh; sister, Connie (Jerry) Fraizer of Weeping Water; several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his wife, Patricia Koch, who died on June 15, 2014; parents, Paul and Mildred West Koch; stepfathers, Adolph Beran and Roy Koch; sister, Beverly (Harold) Grefe.

Memorial services was held at 11:00 a.m. on Monday, December 6, 2021 at Fox Funeral Home of Beatrice with Pastor Jim Cummings officiating. View the services online by going to the funeral home's website and clicking on the link provided. Inurnment of the cremains will be at the Blue Springs Cemetery at a later date. Cremation has taken place and there will be no viewing. Memorials to the family's choice www.foxfuneralhome.net Fox Funeral Home and Cremation Services is in charge of the arrangements.