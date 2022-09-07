Wayne Van Engen

Wayne J. Van Engen

Wayne J. Van Engen, 93 years of age, of Adams passed away unexpectedly at his home on September 5, 2022. Wayne was born on November 13, 1928, the third son of Garriet and Maggie (Klein) Van Engen. He graduated from Adams High School in 1946, where he met his future wife, Marjorie Ann Weber. They were married on May 27, 1947, and two children were born to this union, Vinson and Vicki. Wayne and his brother Glen owned and operated Van Engen Oil and Repair in Adams for 34 years. Wayne was active in the community serving on numerous boards and planning committees. After the business was sold, he was a school bus driver for 24 years. He enjoyed singing and was called upon to sing for many funerals and weddings. Wayne was a member of the American Lutheran Church in Adams and served on the church council. He also sang in the church adult choir, as well as with the Homestead Harmonizers in Beatrice for many years. He was a Freeman School TeamMates Mentor and was a longtime member of the Highland Cemetery board.

Wayne is survived by his wife of 75 years Marjorie Ann; son Vinson (Harriet) Van Engen of Adams; daughter Vicki (Cliff) Obbink of Firth; grandchildren Jennifer Van Engen (John) Quackenbush, Will, Audrey and Thomas of North Oaks, MN, Maggie Obbink (Jeff) Butterfield, Paige and Reed of Roca, Mike (Mindy) Obbink, Owen, Easton and Lexi of Waverly; great-grandchildren Deacon and Lennon Van Engen of Lincoln; sisters-in-law Evelyn Van Engen of Lincoln, LaVerna Klein and Janet Weber, both of Adams. Wayne was preceded in death by his parents; brothers Glen & Roy; and grandson Philip Van Engen.

Celebration of Life services will be held at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, September 10, 2022, at the American Lutheran Church in Adams with Reverend Nathan Metzger officiating. The service will also be livestreamed on the church Facebook page. Inurnment will be in the Highland Cemetery. There will be no viewing as cremation has taken place, but a register book will be available from 12-8 p.m. Friday at the Griffiths-Hovendick Chapel in Adams with the family greeting friends from 6-7:30 p.m. A family prayer service will be held at 10:15 a.m. Saturday at the church. A memorial has been established to the American Lutheran Church, Adams Rescue Unit, or to a charity of your choice with Melvin Dissmeyer and Jim Hestermann in charge. Sign Wayne's online guest book and watch his video tribute when completed at www.ghchapel.com. These services have been entrusted to the Griffiths-Hovendick Chapel in Adams.