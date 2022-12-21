Wayne Zimmerman

Wayne E. Zimmerman

Wayne E. Zimmerman, 86, of Beatrice passed away December 19, 2022 at the Beatrice Community Hospital. He was born on May 26, 1936 in Beatrice and baptized on June 7, 1936 at home. He attended St. Paul Parochial School and was confirmed on April 2, 1950 at St. Paul's. He attended Holmesville High School and served in the Nebraska National Guard from 1955 until 1963. He married Vivian Lienemann on February 13, 1972 at St. Paul's Lutheran Church. Wayne farmed east of Beatrice for many years until retirement and then moved into Beatrice. He was a life-long member of St. Paul's Lutheran Church of Beatrice and enjoyed farming, raising livestock and his grandchildren.

Survivors include his wife, Vivian Zimmerman of Beatrice; daughter, Elizabeth Linke of Fort Collins, CO; two grandchildren, Sarah Linke and John Richard Linke; sister, Ruth Stroemer of Beatrice; brother-in-law, Virgil (Marilyn) Lienemann of Omaha; nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, Tammie “Tom” and Emma (Wellman) Zimmerman; infant son, Michael; sisters, Adaline (Louis) Dorn and Esther (Henry) Wallman; sister-in-law, Virginia (Elmer) Harms; brothers-in-law, Ralph Diekmann and Duane Stroemer.

Funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Friday, December 23, 2022 at St. Paul's Lutheran Church of Beatrice with Pastor Daryn Bahn officiating. Burial will be at the Evergreen Home Cemetery of Beatrice. A family prayer service will be held at 10:15 a.m. on Friday in the fellowship room of the church. The body will lie in state at the Fox Funeral Home on Thursday from 10:00 a.m. until 8:00 p.m. with the family greeting family and friends from 5:30 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. A memorial has been established to St. Paul's Lutheran Church of Beatrice. www.foxfuneralhome.net Arrangements entrusted to Fox Funeral Home & Cremation Services of Beatrice.