Wesley Creek

Wesley “Wes” Dean Creek
Wesley “Wes” Dean Creek, 66 years of age, of Crab Orchard passed away Saturday, March 5, 2022. He was born on September 22, 1955 in Beatrice to Pearl (Creek) Izer. On April 16, 1982, Wes married Carla Lovell. They were blessed with two sons and one daughter and later divorced. On December 13, 2002, Wes married his high school sweetheart, Roberta Wolf. He was one of the first employees to be hired when City Sanitary Garbage came to town in 1975. Wes worked there until his health got too bad to work. He also worked at Hoover Group for a while but kept getting laid off so he went back to the Garbage Company. In 1993, Wes started his own trucking business called Creek Trucking, hauling whatever he could haul and later sold it to his brother. He enjoyed spending time with his children and grandchildren, fishing, drag racing, dirt track racing and building motors for his race cars. Wes had one special car, Goldie. Every winter he would have to replace the fly wheel because he would tear it up. Wes enjoyed Elvis and John Wayne movies and anything that had to do with souped up cars and racing. He also loved to watch Mecum Auto Auction, watching movies on YouTube and his root beer floats.
Wes is survived by his wife, Roberta; children, Melinda Boltz and husband Tony, Jake and wife Conny, Jeff “Toad” and significant other Andrea Gilberton, all of Beatrice; grandsons, Kienen Creek, Koltan Ideus, Austin, Andrew and Jordan Creek, all of Beatrice, Mason Creek, Gavin Beaver, both of Blue Springs; granddaughters, Emmy Burck of Beatrice, Abby Beaver of Blue Springs; also by Roberta's 3 children, 11 grandchildren and 6 great-grandchildren; brothers, Scott Izer of Odell, Gary “Carter” Izer, Mike Izer and wife Anna, both of Blue Springs; uncle, Carl Creek of Beatrice; niece, Jesi Johnson and husband Travis of Wymore; sisters-in-law, Sue Yates, Pat Nave, Deb Lantz and husband Alan, all of Beatrice; very special friends, Mack and Rocky Stella; and several cousins and friends. He was preceded in death by his mother; stepfather, Dorance Izer; brother, Eldon Izer; aunt, Patricia Creek; grandparents, Cecil and Verna Creek Sr; and brothers-in-law, Steve Boerger, David Yates and Larry Nave.
Funeral Services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Thursday, March 10, 2022 at Harman-Wright Mortuary in Beatrice with Pastor Clayton Lundstedt officiating. Cremation will follow services. Visitation will be held on Wednesday, March 9, 2022 at Harman-Wright Mortuary in Beatrice from noon to 8 p.m. with family greeting friends from 6 to 8 p.m. Memorials are suggested to the family's choice in care of the mortuary. Condolences may be left online at www.harmanwrightmortuary.com. Harman-Wright Mortuary & Crematory in Beatrice in charge of arrangements.