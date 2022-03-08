Wesley Creek

Wesley “Wes” Dean Creek, 66 years of age, of Crab Orchard passed away Saturday, March 5, 2022. He was born on September 22, 1955 in Beatrice to Pearl (Creek) Izer. On April 16, 1982, Wes married Carla Lovell. They were blessed with two sons and one daughter and later divorced. On December 13, 2002, Wes married his high school sweetheart, Roberta Wolf. He was one of the first employees to be hired when City Sanitary Garbage came to town in 1975. Wes worked there until his health got too bad to work. He also worked at Hoover Group for a while but kept getting laid off so he went back to the Garbage Company. In 1993, Wes started his own trucking business called Creek Trucking, hauling whatever he could haul and later sold it to his brother. He enjoyed spending time with his children and grandchildren, fishing, drag racing, dirt track racing and building motors for his race cars. Wes had one special car, Goldie. Every winter he would have to replace the fly wheel because he would tear it up. Wes enjoyed Elvis and John Wayne movies and anything that had to do with souped up cars and racing. He also loved to watch Mecum Auto Auction, watching movies on YouTube and his root beer floats.