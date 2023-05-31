Wilbert Alfred Frey, 87, of Beatrice, passed away on Saturday, May 27, 2023 at Whispering Winds Cottage in Beatrice. He was born on November 29, 1935, in rural Jansen, NE to Alfred and Alvina (Rohlfing) Frey. He was a lifelong member of Peace Lutheran Church, rural Plymouth, where he was baptized December 22, 1935 and confirmed April 10, 1949. Wilbert attended Districts 62 and 17 country schools and graduated from Plymouth High School in 1953. He then did custom bailing and helped build the Farmers' COOP Elevator. Wilbert served his country in the United States Army from 1954 to 1956. During his service, he served as a guard along the DMZ separating North & South Korea. After his discharge, Wilbert was united in marriage to Joanne Ruhnke on June 9, 1957 at the Evangelical & Reformed Church in Plymouth. The young couple then moved to the Frey family farm west of town where Wilbert enjoyed working the fields with his Allis-Chalmers tractor. Many hours were spent with Joanne and the three girls irrigating the crops with hand-moved pipes, and when the day was done, it was time for the chores. The Frey's were presented with a 100-year Pioneer Farm Family award. Wilbert and Joanne retired from farming in March 2009 and moved to Pioneer Acres near Beatrice. His love for farming continued as he made daily trips to the farm. Wilbert enjoyed restoring farm machinery and preserving historical pieces in his working museum. Wilbert was a former member of the Jay Husker Auto Club. He served on the Plymouth Elevator Board and the Church Council. He worked as a volunteer at the Homestead National Monument where he assisted an artist in residence with a farm parts sculpture. Many good times were shared traveling with his family and friends. Wilbert will be remembered for his gentle nature, friendly smile and as a true steward of the land who faithfully cared for his livestock.