Wilfred Jurgens
Funeral services will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Sunday, October 11, 2020, at St. Paul's Evangelical Lutheran Church of Plymouth with Pastor Fred Berger officiating. Social distancing will be observed and masks are recommended. Burial will be at the St. Paul's Lutheran Cemetery of Plymouth with military graveside honors conducted by Schopp-Ewing-Nispel Post #243 of the Plymouth American Legion and the U.S. Navy. The body will lie in state at the Fox Funeral Home of Beatrice on Saturday from 8:00 a.m. until 8:00 p.m., and then at the church one hour prior to the service on Sunday. In lieu of flowers a memorial has been established to St. Paul's Evangelical Lutheran Church of Plymouth with the church elders in charge. www.foxfuneralhome.net

