Wilfred Jurgens, 91, of Beatrice, formerly of Plymouth, died Wednesday, October 7, 2020 at his home. He was born on May 3, 1929 at rural Beatrice and was baptized and confirmed at Emmanuel Lutheran Church rural Beatrice. He served in the U.S. Navy from 1950 to 1954 during the Korean War attaining the rank of Chief Petty Officer 2nd Class and his high school diploma. On November 23, 1957, he married Melva Yost at St. Paul's Lutheran Church of Plymouth. They lived in Chicago, IL and Utica before moving back to Plymouth in 1966. He worked for Union Pacific Railroad, Lutheran Brotherhood, spent 8 years at Cominco, then transferred to the Phillips Petroleum/Koch Industries plant working nearly 20 years. Bill was an assistant at Fox Funeral Home for several years. He was a member of St. Paul's Lutheran Church of Plymouth where he served as an elder, trustee, mission treasurer, and school board member. He was also a member of Schopp-Ewing-Nispel Post #243 of the Plymouth American Legion for 67 years, Geddes-Thober Post #1077 of the Beatrice VFW, and a former member of Jay Husker car club.