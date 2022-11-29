Willa Drent

Willa Mae Maxine Drent

Willa Mae Maxine (Oltman) Drent, 100 years of age, of Pickrell, passed away Thursday, November 24, 2022, at Lakeview Assisted Living in Firth. She was born on April 21,1922, in Cortland, to Benjamin and Lusetta (Focken) Oltman. She attended school and graduated from Cortland High School with the class of 1940. On November 5, 1942, Willa Mae was united in marriage to Merle Drent in Holland.

Willa Mae is survived by her children: Linda Drent of Canyon Country, CA, Shirley Drent of Colorado Springs, CO, Ernie Drent and wife Nancy of Beatrice, Laura Epperson and husband Ron of Holland; 15 grandchildren; 22 great-grandchildren; 4 great-great-grandchildren; twin sisters Eleanor Moormeier of Firth and Elmira TeSelle of Lincoln. She is preceded in death by her parents, husband Merle Drent, son Harlan Drent, granddaughter Paula (Toth) Arman, brother Milford Oltman and sister-in-law Marilyn Oltman, brothers-in-law Clifford Moormeier and Norman TeSelle, and nephews Douglas Oltman and Jerry Moormeier.

A Celebration of Willa Mae's Life will be held at 10:30 a.m. Friday, December 2, 2022, at Harman-Wright Mortuary in Beatrice, with Pastor Mark Brunott officiating. Interment will follow at the Lincoln Memorial Park Cemetery in Lincoln at 12:30 p.m. Visitation will be held on Thursday, December 1, 2022, at Harman-Wright Mortuary, 623 Elk Street in Beatrice, from 1:00 to 8:00 p.m. with her family greeting friends and family, from 5:00 to 8:00 p.m. Memorial contributions are suggested to the Pickrell United Methodist Church, in care of the mortuary. Condolences may be shared online at www.harmanwrightmortuary.com. Harman-Wright Mortuary & Crematory in Beatrice in charge of arrangements.