Willard Engelman

Willard L. Engelman, 96, of Beatrice, formerly of the Harbine area, died Wednesday morning, August 31, 2022 at Beatrice Health and Rehab. He was born on June 23, 1926 at Beatrice to Clarence and Esther (Grieb) Engelman and was baptized in August of 1926 by his grandfather, Rev. Henry Grieb. He was confirmed in 1939 by Rev. P.S. Kohler at the Hope Reformed Church near Harbine. Willard graduated from Diller Community School in 1943. He served in the U.S. Army from 1945-1947. In 1951, he married Margaret Belding at Belleville, KS. Willard farmed south of Harbine most of his life and also worked at Dempsters and Totes, both in Beatrice. He was a member of First Presbyterian Church of Beatrice and American Legion Post #1460 of Diller.

Survivors include two sons, LaVern (Cheryl) Engelman of Beatrice and Larry Engelman of Diller; one daughter, Patricia (Mark) Zabokstsky of Diller; nine grandchildren; 19 great-grandchildren; nine great-great-grandchildren; sister-in-law, Vivian Belding of Beatrice; nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his wife, Margaret, who died on May 19, 2001; son, Gordon, who died on December 13, 2020; parents, Clarence and Esther Engelman; brother, Dale Engelman and wife Phyllis.

Funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Friday, September 9, 2022 at the First Presbyterian Church of Beatrice with Rev. Dr. Ronald Wakeman officiating. Burial with military rites will follow at 1:00 p.m. at the Prairie Home Cemetery of Diller. A family prayer service will be held at 10:15 a.m. on Friday at the church. In lieu of flowers, a memorial has been established to the family's choice. The body will lie in state at the Fox Funeral Home on Thursday, September 8, from noon until 8:00 p.m. www.foxfuneralhome.net Arrangements entrusted to Fox Funeral Home & Cremation Services of Beatrice.