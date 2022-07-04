Willard L. Buss, 88, of Adams passed away on Saturday, July 2, 2022, at the Gold Crest Retirement Center in Adams. He was born on May 16, 1934, to Henry and Grace Buss. He graduated from Adams High School in 1951. He married Pauline Cramer on October 22, 1952, and they were married for 65 years. Willard worked various jobs over his lifetime including driving truck for a produce company, heavy equipment operator, driving school bus for Adams School, VanEngen Oil and Dissmeyer Amoco.

Willard is survived by his children, David (Cindy) Buss of Adams, Marcia Kress of Adams, Darwin (Susan) Buss of Adams, Daniel (Cindy) Buss of Gresham and Rhonda (Steve) Scott of Adams; brothers, Orville (Beverly) Buss, Norman (Phyllis) Buss; sister, Leola (Ray) Delka; brother-in-law, Calvin Prange and many grandchildren and great grandchildren. Willard was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Pauline Buss (2017); daughter, Rosetta Lamborn (2018); son-in-law, Kenny Kress; brothers, Laverne and Larry Buss; sisters and brother-in-law, Frieda (Ralph) Straube and Luella Prange.

A Celebration of Life with food and refreshments will be held at the Community Building in Adams on Friday, July 8, 2022, at 11:00 A.M. Private graveside services will be held at the Highland Cemetery of Adams with Chaplain Sharon Schuster officiating. The body will lie in state at the Fox Funeral Home of Adams from 10:00 A.M. until 8:00 P.M. on Thursday. The family will greet friends and family from 6:00 P.M. to 7:30 P.M. to reminisce and share memories about Willard’s life on Thursday evening at the funeral home. A memorial has been established to the family for future designation with the funeral home in charge. www.foxfuneralhome.net Arrangements entrusted to Fox Funeral Home of Adams.