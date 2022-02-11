Willard Waltke

Willard Waltke, 91, of Beatrice passed away Wednesday, February 9, 2022, at his home. He was born on November 5, 1930 at Adams and was baptized and confirmed at Zion Lutheran Church of rural Pickrell. He attended Little John Country School near Adams and later received his GED. He served in the United States Marine Corps from 1952 to 1954. He was married to Elaine Roesler on June 7, 1964, at the Immanuel Lutheran Church in Lincoln and they lived and farmed near Adams until moving to Beatrice in 1995. He also worked for the Gage County Highway Department for over 20 years and was an instructor for Nebraska T Square Short Operators Course. He was a lifelong member of Zion Lutheran Church where he served as treasurer for the church council and park board and was secretary for Sunday School. He was a member of Bitting-Norman Post #27 of the American Legion, its executive board, and also served on the honor guard. He was also a life-member of Aerie #513 of the Fraternal Order of Eagles and a life-member of the Marine Corps League. He enjoyed woodworking.

Survivors include his wife, Elaine of Beatrice; one son, James Waltke and wife Diane of Bennet; five daughters, Nancy Arnold and husband Erik of Douglas, Jackie Rinne and husband Darrell of Beatrice, Annette Weise and husband Jed of Jansen, Ann Clancy and Julie Heyen and husband Sean, all of Lincoln; 18 grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren; two sisters, Annita Wheeler and husband Robert of Medford, OR and Lillian Holkum and husband Wally of Stillwater, OK; one sister-in-law, Bethel Waltke of Beatrice. He was preceded in death by his parents, Benjamin and Marie Johnson Waltke; brother, Clarence Waltke; son-in-law, Shonn Clancy; grandson, Beau Thomas Waltke; great-grandson, Grayson Michael Sheets.

Funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Monday, February 14, 2022 at Zion Lutheran Church of rural Pickrell with Pastor Jerry Gilbreath officiating. The service will be livestreamed on the church's Facebook page. Burial will be at the Zion Lutheran Cemetery with military honors conducted by Bitting-Norman Post #27 of the Beatrice American Legion. A family prayer service will be held at 10:15 a.m. on Monday at the church. The body will lie in state at the Fox Funeral Home on Sunday, February 13, 2022 from 10:00 a.m. until 8:00 p.m. Family will meet and greet relatives and friends on Sunday from 4:00 p.m. until 5:30 p.m. at the funeral home. A memorial has been established to the family's choice. www.foxfuneralhome.net. Arrangements entrusted to Fox Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Beatrice.