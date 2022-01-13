Willard Workman

Willard Lee Workman, also known as “Will” or “Whale”, 77 years of age, of Beatrice passed away Sunday, January 9, 2022. He was born in Wymore on May 23, 1944 to Tharen and Lucille (Gade) Workman. Willard served his country in the United States Navy in nuclear submarine parts service for 22 years. He retired and lived in Hawaii for 20 years before coming back to Beatrice in 2001 to take care of his parents and stayed after their passing. Willard enjoyed golfing and casinos.