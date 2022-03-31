Willard Workman

Willard Lee Workman, also known as “Will” or “Whale”, 77 years of age, of Beatrice passed away Sunday, January 9, 2022. He was born in Wymore on May 23, 1944 to Tharen and Lucille (Gade) Workman.

Graveside Services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, April 2, 2022 at Evergreen Home Cemetery in Beatrice with Pastor David Bigley officiating. Memorials are suggested to Hidden Acres Golf Course in care of the mortuary. Condolences may be left online at www.harmanwrightmortuary.com. Harman-Wright Mortuary & Crematory in Beatrice in charge of arrangements.