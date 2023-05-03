William John Ambroz, 69

William “Bill” John Ambroz, 69 years of age, of Beatrice passed away Sunday, April 30, 2023, at the Beatrice Health and Rehabilitation in Beatrice, Nebraska. He was born on May 30, 1953, in Pawnee City, Nebraska to William and Georgetta “June” (Wendt) Ambroz. He was raised on the family farm near Johnson, Nebraska and graduated from Johnson-Brock High School. Bill worked for many years for American Tool Company in Beatrice and for Husqvarna. He enjoyed hunting pheasant, waterfowl, and turkey, but especially enjoyed watching his bird dogs hunt alongside of him.

Bill is survived his children: Jill Kolbo and husband Dan, Reid Ambroz and wife Deana of Superior, NE; daughter Jennifer Ambroz and her significant other John Eisenhauer of Wymore, grandchildren: Elizabeth, Autumn, Quinten, Zayne Ambroz all of Lincoln and Morgan and Jacob Ward of Wymore, a brother Blaine Ambroz of Lincoln, NE; sister-in-law Linda Ambroz of Georgia, and other relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents, sister Barbara Ambroz, and brother Brad Ambroz.

Memorial Services will be held at 11:00 AM on Thursday, May 4, 2023 at Harman-Wright Mortuary in Beatrice, with Chaplain Sharon Schuster officiating. Visitation will be from 9 AM-8 PM on Wednesday, May 3, 2023, at Harman-Wright Mortuary. Family will greet friends from 5-7 PM. Memorials are suggested to the family's choice with a later designation. Condolences may be left online at www.harmanwrightmortuary.com. Harman-Wright Mortuary & Crematory in Beatrice in charge of arrangements.